/A stool, a window, and heroic neighbours: The dramatic high-rise rescue that saved a 3-year-old in China | VRIAL VIDEO

Rapid response by building employees and neighbours averted disaster in Fujian province when a three-year-old girl found herself stuck by the head, dangling from a 12th-floor apartment window grille. The high-rise accident took place around 7:48 AM on October 17 at a residential housing compound in Zhangping, according to The Beijing News.
While playing, the toddler squeezed through the safety bars, with her head becoming lodged in between the metal bars. Hanging in midair, the girl held on to the grille with both hands while her body dangled from outside the building.
One of the residents spotted the dangling child and quickly uploaded images to the community group chat at the building premises to alert building management and security guards.
Since the girl's parents were absent from the apartment, building employees could not immediately gain access to the apartment in which the girl was stranded.
Access point for emergency: The rescuers accessed the 11th-floor apartment that lay beneath the toddler.
Makeshift support: Two men leaned out of the lower window and held a sturdy stool under the girl's feet to take the weight off her neck and hands.
Holding the line: Though unable to pull her down directly due to the angle, they held the position to prevent a catastrophic fall while awaiting emergency crews.
Fire Services arrived shortly after, forced open the front door of the 12th-floor apartment, and cut through the metal grille from the inside to free the child.
Emergency personnel immediately transferred the toddler to a local hospital for a comprehensive medical evaluation.
Local reports revealed the girl's father was at work during the incident, while her mother had briefly stepped out for groceries while the toddler was sleeping.
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