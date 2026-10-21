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  • /A stool, a window, and heroic neighbours: The dramatic high-rise rescue that saved a 3-year-old in China | VRIAL VIDEO

A stool, a window, and heroic neighbours: The dramatic high-rise rescue that saved a 3-year-old in China | VRIAL VIDEO

A three-year-old girl hanging from a 12th-floor window grille in Zhangping, Fujian province, was saved after quick-thinking building staff and neighbours held a stool underneath her feet from a lower floor until firefighters forced open her apartment door to rescue her.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
A stool, a window, and heroic neighbours: The dramatic high-rise rescue that saved a 3-year-old in China | VRIAL VIDEO
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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A stool, a window, and heroic neighbours: The dramatic high-rise rescue that saved a 3-year-old in China | VRIAL VIDEO
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