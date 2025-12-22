4 Minute 44 Seconds Viral MMS Link: Leaked CCTV Video Of Couple Getting Intimate In Namo Bharat Train Goes Viral; Netizens Irked

4 Minute 44 Seconds Viral MMS: In the age of digital age, anything can go viral within hours. After the 19-minute-34-second viral video and the Payal Gaming deepfake video, another video MMS of 4 minute 44 seconds duration has gone viral. While the video is being shared in multiple trimmed chunks, it shows a young couple getting intimate aboard the Namo Bharat semi-high speed trains that plies between Delhi and Meerut.

The video is going viral on social media platforms, garnering widespread attention. The new video shows a couple engaging in intimate moments as seen in the leaked CCTV footage of Namo Bharat train, drawing huge attention and criticism from netizens. The 4-minute-44-second clip was reportedly captured by CCTV cameras inside the train.

According to reports, the footage was recorded on a Namo Bharat train near Modinagar North station. The video shows a young man and a young woman ignoring public conduct norms, taking advantage of the low passenger presence. The recording later surfaced on social media, prompting concerns about privacy and security.

Last month, a 19-minute-34-second video MMS went viral on social media platforms. The clip featured a young couple having intimate moments, it had raised concerns among viewers due to its sensitive nature. Later, a deepfake video allegedly featuring Payal Gaming went viral. Authorities and experts have warned about the risks of circulating such content, especially if it involves manipulated or deepfake material.

Deepfake videos use artificial intelligence to create realistic but fake visuals, often putting individuals at risk of harassment, defamation, or privacy violations. Experts stress that sharing, downloading, or promoting such videos can have legal consequences under Indian laws that protect privacy and digital content.

How To Be Safe?

Social media users are urged to verify the authenticity of videos before sharing them. If the content appears offensive, misleading, or potentially harmful, it should be reported to the platform or law enforcement instead of being forwarded. Platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and WhatsApp provide mechanisms to flag inappropriate content, helping curb its spread. One should also avoid sharing videos that violates privacy of others.



Authorities also advise individuals to safeguard their personal media and avoid recording or sharing sensitive material without consent. Awareness and responsible digital behaviour are crucial to preventing the misuse of such viral content.

The CCTV video from aboard the train has gone viral, raising privacy concerns. While the couple was involved in an inappropriate act, showing public display of affection while getting intimate, one must avoid such acts when in public, warn experts. Netizens also questioned about the person who leaked the CCTV footage involving the private moment of the couple in question.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which operates the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor (Namo Bharat Train), is yet to issue an official statement. The copy will be updated as soon as it becomes available.