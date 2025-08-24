500 Push-Ups For Love: Ex-Army Officer’s Nostalgic Handwritten Letter Goes Viral | Watch

In a time where love is expressed through texts and emojis, a former Indian Army officer has brought nostalgia back by sharing a heartfelt handwritten letter from his then-girlfriend, now wife.

An ex-Indian Army officer has shared a handwritten love letter that has captured the hearts of social media users. The letter, written in 2001, has sparked nostalgia among netizens. Netizens have praised the depth of feelings expressed, which is rarely seen in today’s fast-paced relationships.





In the viral video, Captain Dharmveer Singh has revealed that the letter was written on 10 December 2001, shortly after he joined the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on 1 November 2001.

“This letter was written by Thakurain, then my girlfriend and, of course, approved to be Thakurain,” he shared.



Captain Dharmveer also shared a fun memory of the academy’s strict culture. “For a small letter or card, our seniors used to make us do 50–100 push-ups before handing it over. This particular letter was quite big, and just by looking at its weight, the seniors increased the push-up count to 500,” he wrote.



“This was the first letter I received at the academy, making it even more memorable”, he said.



“Those were the good old days of letters; the effort put into writing it matched the long-lasting feelings it carried”, he added.



The video is being viral on social media, till now it has crossed 1.4 million views and hundreds of comments.



Social media users are captivated by the love story and the beautiful handwriting as well.

One user wrote, “What an incredible love story.”



Another commented, “Such letters not only carry just words... They have their very own fragrance which never fades”.



A user commented, “Heartwarming love story with beautiful handwriting. Worth 500 push-ups.”

Others admired the purity of the love story and the sweetness of the letter. One wrote, “The way she wrote ‘I hate the thought of you being punished for my letters’ is so cute.”



When asked if the girlfriend mentioned in the letter was now his wife, Captain Singh replied, “Ohh yes. She is mothering the twins.”