70 kg Life-Like Chocolate Sculpture Of PM Modi Made By Odisha Students As Tribute

Ahead of PM Modi's 75th birthday on September 17, few students in Odisha have created a life-like chocolate sculpture of the Prime Minister, paying tribute to his leadership and achievements. The sculpture, weighing around 70 kg, is made entirely of chocolate — 55 kg of dark chocolate and 15 kg of white chocolate.

The artistic creation of PM Modi's chocolate sculpture is the work of 15 diploma students from Bhubaneswar's Club Chocolate, a professional baking and fine patisserie school. Led by Rakesh Kumar Sahu and Ranjan Parida, the students spent seven days carefully sculpting the chocolate replica.

The chocolate model is beyond a simple portrait. It has incorporated symbols of key government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Operation Sindoor, and the Swachh Bharat Mission. It has also highlighted the achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), celebrating PM Modi’s vision and the government’s milestones.

According to the patisserie school, this is the first-ever chocolate sculpture of PM Modi made in India. The students described their creation as a blend of art and skill, combining creativity, patience, and technical expertise. They have seen it as a unique and sweet way to honour the Prime Minister ahead of his birthday.

The school called the project a reflection of the admiration that young people in India hold for PM Modi’s leadership. “This skilful, innovative and indulgent tribute reflects the admiration our youth has upon PM Modi’s leadership" the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Earlier also similar tributes have been created for PM Modi. In July 2021, a Muzaffarpur, Bihar based sculptor Jai Prakash carved a statue of PM Modi as a money storage bank.

In September 2023, a Cuttack-based smoke artist, Deepak Biswal had created a smoke portrait of PM Modi to celebrate his 73rd birthday.