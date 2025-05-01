8 Reasons This American Mother Believes India Is The Best Place For Her Children

An American woman who has been living in Delhi for the past four years has opened up about why she prefers raising her children in India rather than in the United States. Kristen Fischer, a content creator at SkyFish Development and mother of three, recently shared eight reasons she believes her children will "benefit greatly from growing up in India."

In a post on Instagram, Fischer wrote, “Here are just a few of the ways they’ll be better off spending their childhood here instead of in the USA.”

Among the reasons she highlighted were increased cultural awareness and adaptability, exposure to multiple languages, and the early development of resilience and independence in children.

She believes that life in India will give her children a broader worldview. “They’ll learn about global issues, local challenges, and diverse ways of living, which will help them understand and connect with people from all backgrounds,” she wrote.

Fischer also pointed to several other key factors:

Emotional Intelligence: According to Fischer, growing up in India fosters an understanding of diverse people and cultures. She feels this environment will help her children develop empathy, improve social skills, and strengthen their ability to relate to others.

Strong Family Ties: She noted that Indian culture places great value on close-knit family relationships, which can provide children with a deep sense of belonging and emotional support—something she finds lacking in the more individualistic American culture.

Gratitude and Simplicity: Experiencing life in a country with noticeable economic contrasts, Fischer believes, can teach children to appreciate simplicity and be more grateful for what they have.

Global Connections: She added that living in India allows her children to meet peers from various parts of the world, helping them form a global network that could benefit them later in life.

Previously, Fischer posted a video explaining her decision to leave the U.S. and settle in India. She first visited the country in 2017 and says she found more joy, community, and cultural richness in India compared to the U.S.

She described American society as individualistic and socially detached, whereas India felt vibrant, supportive, and community-oriented. She appreciated how people in India look out for one another, creating a nurturing environment for her children.

Although she acknowledged that financial opportunities might be more abundant in the U.S., she emphasized that her sense of fulfillment comes from belonging—something she found in India.