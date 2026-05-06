90% vs. 60%: Viral video highlighting 'expectation gap' between toppers and backbenchers sparks internet laughter

Viral video: As thousands of videos are uploaded daily into the realm of social media, a new video has gained traction for being both highly entertaining and profoundly insightful about academic pressures and the different expectations based on gender roles.

The case of two scores: Crying over 90%, cheering at 60%

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The viral video opens with an emotional scene. One sees a girl clearly distressed and crying. In a voice-over, the woman recording the video mentions how this is a reaction of a child who scored 90%. Regardless of how amazing that percentage is, the girl is obviously not satisfied due to the fact that she couldn't make her perfect score.

Next, the video focuses on a young boy smiling and enjoying the company of a box of sweets. He apparently achieved 60% marks. Unlike the girl, this one doesn't seem bothered by the number itself and appears to enjoy the moment.

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Happiness vs percentage: The question that opened Pandora's box

At this point, the woman filming asks the boy if he's happy. The latter responds positively. She then refers to the other girl and highlights the ironic aspect of the matter: the topper is unhappy, while the person with

Happiness vs. percentage: Question hitting close to home

The climax of this video occurs when the lady asks the child if he is happy, to which he responds in the affirmative with a huge smile on his face. In response, the narrator mentions that the one scoring 100 out of 100 feels depressed despite their accomplishment, while the average scorer is enjoying their moment.

This particular scene has become popular amongst the audience since it brings into light the issue that the immense societal and individual pressure often denies high-performers happiness.

Social media goes wild: "Happiness is more important than marks

It was uploaded on the social networking site X (previously known as Twitter) with the username "@Prithviraj23239" and the caption "The 90% achiever is crying, while the 60% achiever is celebrating."

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