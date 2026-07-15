/'Only Sonam ji is hungry': Vlogger Aayush Sapra faces backlash over food review at Jantar Mantar protest site | VIDEO

While the climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 18 days now, the viral video by the popular food vlogger Aayush Sapra has sparked a major controversy on social media platforms. In the video, where Sapra conducted a "food review" of the food being served to the protesters, there is a huge debate among netizens whether the creation of such content during a political demonstration is ethical or not.
What started the controversy was the video uploaded by the vlogger where he covered the protest being conducted by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. Instead of covering the political event with the usual news report, Sapra decided to conduct a review of the food prepared for the protesters.
Food vlogger Aayush Sapra visited Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike site to review the food. pic.twitter.com/07dMQfb7w6— Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) July 14, 2026
Taking a walk through the venue with a plate full of chhole, Sapra said:
"Yahan we have chhole ki sabji. Roti khatam ho gayi hai. Demand bohot zyada hai. Sirf Sonam ji bhookhe hain, baki sab bhar bhar ke kha rahe hain." (Here we have chole. The rotis are finished because the demand is so high. Only Sonam ji is hungry, while everyone else is eating.)
Towards the end of the clip, Sapra made a joke about tormenting the fasting activist with the samosas and chutney being consumed by him, which immediately became a point of controversy online.
The striking contrast of reviewing food while having an activist going through a deterioration from the hunger strike is polarizing the internet.
Numerous netizens who are present on X (previously known as Twitter), found the video extremely insensitive and a representation of a vile pursuit of views. The critics claim that using hunger strike as a content piece is diminishing the importance of the cause.
"Only a food vlogger could hear hunger strike and think 'Let's see what's on the menu,'" wrote one critic.
Another user added: "Bhai hunger strike pe food vlog? Sonam Wangchuk is losing weight and this guy is saying 'swaad hi aa gaya'. He turned a protest site into Zomato."
However, Sapra's YouTube channel received numerous compliments for coming up with a unique method to grab the attention of young people through an unusual format.
"Call it a food review or whatever you like, but you actually went out and covered it... you’ve just earned my respect," commented a supporter.
Another noted the tactful approach Sapra used to address this situation: "Food review was just an excuse to support the student cause. This soft approach reaches a wider audience."
In the middle of all this hype around the video, it is crucial not to forget about the main point of the protest itself. Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike in favor of the Cockroach Janta Party since June 28.
Talking to Sapra in the video, the founder of the CJP movement Abhijeet Dipke explains that this protest campaign aims at fighting for the future of Indian students. "We have forgotten how to ask questions. So many students have given up on the system, which is why it is necessary to put up a fight to improve it," he said.
With Wangchuk's health rapidly declining after 18 days of fasting, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking urgent medical and life-saving intervention for the activist.
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