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  • /'Only Sonam ji is hungry': Vlogger Aayush Sapra faces backlash over food review at Jantar Mantar protest site | VIDEO

'Only Sonam ji is hungry': Vlogger Aayush Sapra faces backlash over food review at Jantar Mantar protest site | VIDEO

YouTuber Aayush Sapra faces massive backlash on X for reviewing snacks and chhole at Sonam Wangchuk’s Jantar Mantar hunger strike. Read the viral debate. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 02:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
'Only Sonam ji is hungry': Vlogger Aayush Sapra faces backlash over food review at Jantar Mantar protest site | VIDEO
Image Credit: Vlogger Aayush Sapra faces backlash over food review at Jantar Mantar protest site.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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