/'Only Sonam ji is hungry': Vlogger Aayush Sapra faces backlash over food review at Jantar Mantar protest site | VIDEO

While the climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 18 days now, the viral video by the popular food vlogger Aayush Sapra has sparked a major controversy on social media platforms. In the video, where Sapra conducted a "food review" of the food being served to the protesters, there is a huge debate among netizens whether the creation of such content during a political demonstration is ethical or not.