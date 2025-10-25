'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora At Travis Scott Concert? Viral Video Sparks 'Wrong Vrindavan' Trend

A video purportedly featuring 11-year-old spiritual orator and social media influencer Abhinav Arora, popular among his fans as "Bal Sant" (Child Saint), beaming with excitement and "vibing" for American rapper Travis Scott's recent Delhi concert has gone viral, inviting amusement and fervent speculation on social media websites.

'Wrong Vrindavan': Video Sparks Online Claims

The viral video clip on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram captures a young boy in a green shirt completely immersed in the frenetic concert energy, bouncing around and even trying to peek in the direction of the camera at one moment.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rapidly, social media fans identified the boy as Abhinav Arora, a young man renowned for his religious and spiritual content. The reported showing up at a Western hip-hop show—a departure from his spiritual persona—elicited a series of clever and critical tweets:

One Twitter user wrote, "Baba Abhinav Arora doing bhakti at a Travis Scott concert."

Another quipped, "Abhinav Arora, which Vrindavan are you even in??"

Numerous users jokingly stated, "vo pakda gaya" (he's caught).

Authenticity Not Tested

Though the video created widespread buzz, the boy's identity in the video has not been verified officially. But Zee News was unable to verify the authenticity of the video independently or ascertain if the person appearing at the concert is actually the spiritual content creator.

In spite of the unproven nature of the accusations, a segment of netizens went ahead and actively tagged Abhinav, which started a discussion on the private and public lives of social media influencers, particularly spiritual influencers.

Who Is Abhinav Arora?

Abhinav Arora, who is 11 years old and from Delhi, is a well-known spiritual content creator with a large following of close to 899K on Instagram. His online content usually includes:

Celebrating Hindu holidays.

Reading religious texts.

Meeting renowned spiritual gurus.

Honoured by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as the Youngest Spiritual Orator of India, Abhinav is renowned for adhering to a strict spiritual routine, which is said to involve beginning the day at 3:30 am for 'mala jaap' and pooja.

The boy, son of entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Tarun Raj Arora, has already admitted that his extreme spirituality has resulted in social problems, such as peers in his school in Delhi shunning him since he would greet everyone with "Radhe Radhe" or "Jai Shree Krishna." The young speaker has repeatedly been a subject of trolling and questioning on social media about his spiritual assertions.

(Disclaimer: This video's authenticity and the identity of the person shown have not been independently verified.)

ALSO READ | Viral: Man Turns Train Toilet To Temporary Bedroom, Video Triggers Debate Over Rail Overcrowding