In a unique scene that took Delhiites by surprise and social media into tizzy, the infamous waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass witnessed free flowing traffic during Wednesday morning, even as heavy rain pounded the national capital. The 90-year-old railway underbridge has long been synonymous with torrential waterlogging during monsoon months, which has continued since India's independence.

The Minto Bridge, placed strategically where Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg meets Swami Vivekananda Marg, is an integral artery that connects Connaught Place, New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi, and Darya Ganj. Its vulnerability to flooding has been a commuters' nightmare for long.

But a video uploaded by news agency ANI on Wednesday morning presented a very different picture: cars plying effortlessly under the underpass with no signs of waterlogging in sight. "Latest visuals from Minto Bridge; traffic flowing smoothly. The national capital was lashed with heavy rain this morning," read the caption accompanying the video.

The sudden turn of events soon attracted responses on all social media networks, with most calling it a "miracle at Minto Bridge." Amit Malviya of BJP attributed the turnaround to the new Delhi BJP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. "Even after heavy rain, vehicles passed smoothly over Minto Bridge, which used to get flooded with even a drizzle. That's the difference Delhi is seeing in just a few months under the BJP government!" Malviya tweeted.

X user Monica Jasuja shared the same sentiment, saying in amazement, "Breaking: Minto Bridge navigates Delhi rains without becoming a swimming pool! Adbhut! Avishwasniya! Akalpaniya! (Amazing! Unbelievable! Unimaginable!)".

While some rejoiced at the miracle, others argued over whether that kind of success should be held newsworthy. "Anything functioning normally in this country is such an anomaly that it warrants a celebration," one X user wrote. Another said, "One of the busiest roads in the most significant borough of the capital country not waterlogged because of rain is news in this country."

Alternatively, other users provided compliments for the efforts of the present government. "You know the govt has done a great job when Minto bridge has no rain water surrounded with less traffic. Mass respect and W for Rekha Gupta," wrote another user. Smita Barooah, considering the difficulty, wrote, "The Delhi government has been working on cleaning the drains on a war footing.". In spite of the gigantic pendency & since they've been in power for less than 6 months, much has been accomplished. Of course much more is yet to be done. Minto Bridge remaining open during the monsoons is a sign of good progress.

The Minto Bridge has been an evergreen problem for civic officials in the past, with attempts over decades to address its waterlogging problems. The Public Works Department (PWD) has taken numerous steps over the years, ranging from the installation of pumps to the laying of new drainage lines. This latest example of the underpass staying dry even as heavy rains lashed the city indicates that all efforts made recently may be paying off, providing a ray of hope for Delhi's monsoons.