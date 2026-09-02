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After 200 years, Maharashtra family welcomes first daughter with chariot procession

According to reports, no girl child had been born into the family for close to 200 years, spanning four successive generations, until the arrival of the newborn in the fifth generation.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
After 200 years, Maharashtra family welcomes first daughter with chariot procession

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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