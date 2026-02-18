After backlash, Galgotia University takes a U-turn; Says never claimed Chinese robodog, drone as its creation

Greater Noida-based Galgotias University, which presented Chinese robo dogs and drones as their own at the AI Summit in New Delhi, has now clarified that the robodog was not its creation and it never claimed to have developed the same. This contradicts the statement made by Galgotia's Professor Neha Singh, who on camera, claimed that the drones and robodog were their in-house creation.

While netizens were quick to point out the misleading claim and as the university faced backlash at social media, it issued a clarification on Tuesday. In a social media post, it said, that it has consistently brought foreign tech to its campus from the United States to China, from Singapore to every global hub of innovation.

"The recently acquired Robodog from Unitree is one such step in that journey. It is not merely a machine on display — it is a classroom in motion. Our students are experimenting with it, testing its limits, and in the process, expanding their own knowledge. Let us be clear — Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed...This is not about importing technology. This is about inspiring transformation," it said.

Meanwhile, another video went viral from the summit where Professor Neha Singh can be seen claiming a Chinese robot as the university's product.

Even Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw fell for Galgotia's fake trap and shared the video on his social media.

Bharat’s sovereign models are performing well on global benchmarks.

Success of the sovereign stack marks a significant achievement for our engineers and innovators.



AI Impact Summit, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/ajjAh9WSeZ — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 17, 2026

However, the University is not alone in making such fake claims at the summit. Another video showed a person making the Unitree humanoid robot dance.

The AI summit has brought accolades to India, but some of the participants at the summit are claiming Chinese robots as their own and bringing shame to the country. Netizens are demanding strict action and scrutiny for such a high-profile event, which attracts visitors from across the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event on Monday. Sharing his thoughts on India's transformative potential and the role the country can play in the AI revolution, the Prime Minister said, "As India hosts the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, I've shared my thoughts on the transformative potential of AI, the role India can play in the AI revolution and more in this interview with ANI."

The Summit brings together the Heads of State and Government, ministers, global technology leaders, and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the role of AI in advancing inclusive growth, strengthening public systems and enabling sustainable development.