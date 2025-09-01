After Denied CEO Role, Woman Bought Her Former Company For...; Fired Her Old Boss

Julia Stewart, an experienced leader in the restaurant industry, recently shared her career journey on the Matthews Mentality Podcast, sharing the challenges and decisions that took her to the top. Stewart, who has led iconic brands such as IHOP, Applebee’s, and Taco Bell, spoke about the setbacks and opportunities that had ultimately defined her path.

Stewart began her career as a food server at IHOP, where she worked hard for leadership positions. She later joined Applebee’s and worked tirelessly to turn around the struggling restaurant chain. She built a strong team and helped the company gain profits and stock performance. However, when she approached the CEO for a promotion, she was denied.

As per reports, Stewart while talking about her former boss said, “And he’s very reflective; he stops for a minute… And he says, ‘No.’ And I thought he meant, ‘No, not today.’ … And he said, ‘No, not ever.’” This moment became a defining point in her career. Though she considered leaving, she stayed temporarily to ensure a smooth transition and then moved on to lead IHOP.

At IHOP, Stewart spent five years on growing the brand, addressing challenges, and improving the company’s image. Her leadership helped IHOP stabilise and strengthen its operations.

In a bold move, she guided IHOP to acquire Applebee’s for $2.3 billion, creating the world’s largest full-service restaurant company. Stewart said that the decision was strategic and not motivated by personal revenge.

Following the acquisition, Stewart informed the former Applebee’s CEO that his leadership was no longer required, calling the business move decisive and necessary.

She described her former superior as a “stone-cold killer,” reflecting the tough nature of corporate leadership and the importance of making strategic choices.

Stewart also discussed her shift from restaurants to the wellness industry, launching Alurx, a company focused on cutting-edge health solutions. Throughout the podcast, she highlighted lessons of resilience, innovation, mentorship, and the value of building strong company culture.