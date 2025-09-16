A new trend has taken social media by storm after Nano Banana 'Saree' trend broke the internet with multiple users reimaging their photos in sarees. The latest buzz has been created by the ‘hug my younger self’ prompt that helps create images of people hugging their younger selves with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Gemini's image editing tool from Google DeepMind is Nano Banana and social media users are mixing their creative side with the trends that are viral on social media.

Step-By-Step Guide

Here are step-by-step instructions to make the 'hug your younger self' image from Gemini:

Step 1- Download the Google Gemini app from the App Store or the Play Store

Step 2- Upload two images that you want to be seen hugging (one latest image and one from your childhood)

Step 3- Give the prompt "click a cute polaroid picture of my older self hugging my younger self".

Step 4- Sit back and let Gemini create the image

Several users on the internet have shared their images using the prompt and the steps.

Saree Trend That Is Everywhere

Netizens used their everyday selfies and ordinary day-to-day images to create their perfect 90s look.

The trend quickly went beyond just saree photos, as users got creative and transformed their pictures into a variety of different scenarios and styles.