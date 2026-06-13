Viral: At 64, he became an intern again, and the internet loved his story; Watch full video here

In an age where startups are often associated with young founders, fresh graduates, and fast-paced innovation, a Mumbai entrepreneur is proving that experience can be just as valuable as youthful energy.

A video shared by Mumbai-based startup founder Joshua Salins has gone viral on social media after he introduced an unusual member of his team a 64-year-old intern.

What initially surprised viewers quickly turned into admiration as the internet celebrated a powerful example of age diversity in the workplace.

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The now-viral clip offers a glimpse into the daily life of the senior intern at Salins' startup, Hobby Tribe.

Seated at his desk, focused on his work, the veteran professional is later seen interacting with younger colleagues and sharing insights drawn from decades of experience.

According to Salins, the intern brings invaluable knowledge about building and scaling companies, while also playing a key role in shaping the organisation's culture.

"We just got a 64-year-old intern in the office, and it's the best decision we've made," Salins wrote while sharing the video.

What makes the story particularly heartwarming is the reason behind the internship. Responding to curious social media users, Salins explained that the man simply wanted to remain professionally active rather than stay at home after retirement.

More importantly, he wanted to pass on the lessons he had learned throughout his career to a younger generation eager to learn.

The internet was quick to embrace the story. Users praised the founder for looking beyond age and recognising the value of experience.

Many remarked that the senior intern appeared to be working out of passion rather than necessity, making his presence even more inspiring.

Others compared the situation to the popular Hollywood film The Intern, where a retired professional joins a startup and becomes an indispensable mentor to its young founder.

Beyond the viral appeal, the story has sparked a broader conversation about age inclusivity in modern workplaces.

While many companies focus heavily on attracting young talent, experts increasingly argue that multigenerational teams often perform better by combining fresh ideas with seasoned wisdom.

At a time when retirement is no longer viewed as the end of professional contribution, this 64-year-old intern is reminding people that learning, mentoring, and meaningful work have no age limit.

His journey serves as a powerful message that curiosity never retires, and experience remains one of the most valuable assets any organisation can have.