'Age-reversing' CEO Bryan Johnson Turns Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Into Office: Internet Asks 'Is It Safe?'

Bryan Johnson, the US-based billionaire known for his extreme anti-ageing experiments, has once again grabbed attention—this time by moving his office into a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

In a post on X, Johnson shared a video of himself inside the pressurised chamber, wearing an oxygen mask while working on his laptop. “Moved my office into my hyperbaric oxygen chamber,” he captioned the post.

For those unfamiliar with hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), Johnson elaborated that the increased pressure helps the lungs absorb more oxygen, which in turn can boost healing and tissue repair.

Moved my office into my hyperbaric oxygen chamber. pic.twitter.com/8TXfpPpICh — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) February 21, 2025

“Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) involves breathing pure or nearly pure oxygen (95-100%) in a pressurised chamber at anything above atmospheric pressure (2 ATA is equivalent to being 33 feet under seawater),” Johnson explained in a previous post.

He added, “The increased pressure enhances the lungs’ ability to absorb oxygen, boosting oxygen levels throughout the body. The therapy aims to promote rejuvenation by increasing oxygen concentration in tissues, supporting healing, cellular repair, and vascularization.”

Despite his detailed explanation, many on the internet questioned the practicality and safety of his latest biohacking attempt.

“It’s not wise to have non-intrinsically safe electronics in hyperbaric chambers. High partial pressure in a potentially oxygen-rich environment is a recipe for fire. Look into it,” one user warned.

Another echoed similar concerns, stating, “Electronic devices could be considered a fair safety risk in an oxygenised high-pressurised chamber.”

Social media quickly lit up with reactions, from genuine safety concerns to hilarious memes mocking Johnson’s unconventional choices.

Have a look at the humorous comments here:

This isn’t Johnson’s first eyebrow-raising experiment. Recently, he injected himself with ketamine, a horse tranquilliser, to study its impact on brain activity over 15 days, claiming the drug left his brain “completely scrambled.”

Whether or not working from inside an oxygen chamber will provide the anti-ageing benefits Johnson seeks remains to be seen. But if there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that the internet will continue to weigh in—often with a healthy dose of skepticism and humor.