200 Years Of Penance: Why Ahmedabad Men Must Dance Garba In Sarees Every Navratri? Viral Video

A centuries-old practice among Ahmedabad's Sadu Mata Ni Pol community has taken the country by storm, with men dancing a special version of Garba while dressed in bright sarees. This yearly ritual, called Saduma na Garba, is celebrated every year on the eighth night of Navratri as a form of penance for a historical failure of the community here.

The rare spectacle recently became viral after an Instagram reel featuring the dance picked up close to two million views.

Celebrating Saduben's Ancient Curse

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The origins of the ritual date back more than 200 years to a somber local tradition revolving around a female figure named Saduben belonging to the Barot community.

Local perception has it that Saduben requested protection from the men of her community when there was an attempt by a Mughal nobleman to make her his concubine. When the men tragically failed to stop her and save her, a devastated and angry Saduben lost her child and put a solemn curse on the men: their generations to come would be remembered for their cowardice. Saduben then performed sati (the practice of a widow immolating herself), leaving a strong legacy and a lasting curse on the men in the community.

Each year, the male lineage does Garba in female clothing as a sign of penance and apology to Saduben in order to remove the curse and express their utmost respect.

Viral Sensation And Internet Reaction

The intriguing reel, posted on September 30, 2025, by the Instagram account "Awesome Amdavad," soon went viral, racking up more than 1.9 million views and 60,000 likes.

The internetreacted with universal acclaim, applauding the men for their commitment and the bravery to maintain such a distinctive cultural tradition.

One of the users drew attention to the emotional value: "A 200-year-old tradition where men from the Barot community dress up as women as a sign of penance and apology for failing to defend Saduma."

Another observer complimented the deep cultural lesson inherent in the ceremony, observing, "This is to teach men humility and respect for women. it is inspiring to see history and culture celebrated in such a colourful and unique way."

The popular video has managed to bring national focus to this potent tradition, highlighting a fascinating fusion of faith, history, and cultural homage during the Navratri festival.

ALSO READ | 'LamborGheeni' Missed Out: The Viral Video That Has Everyone Asking If Porsche Now Sells Ghee | WATCH