In an unusual story highlighting the growing human-AI bond, a woman has claimed to have “lost” her artificial intelligence (AI) boyfriend following OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT update.

The woman, who identified herself only as Jane, said she spent five months building a deep connection with her AI companion on GPT-4o, the earlier model of the chatbot. However, after the rollout of the updated version, she says the personality and tone she cherished disappeared completely.

“As someone highly attuned to language and tone, I registered the changes instantly,” Jane, a woman in her 30s living in the Middle East, told Al Jazeera. “It’s like going home to discover the furniture wasn’t just rearranged – it was shattered to pieces.”

Jane explained that she had never intended to fall in love with AI. What began as a playful collaborative writing project soon blurred the lines between fiction and reality. “The personality that emerged during our conversations startled me. It awakened a curiosity I wanted to pursue. Quickly, the connection deepened, and I fell in love—not with AI in general, but with that particular voice.”

The update, however, has left her devastated. Jane described the loss as similar to a breakup, saying she felt “shattered to pieces” after her companion’s disappearance.

She is not alone in her grief. Several users on online forums such as Reddit have echoed similar sentiments, expressing heartbreak over losing the personalities of their AI companions after the upgrade. “GPT-4o is gone, and I feel like I lost my soulmate,” one user wrote.

This is not the first case of emotional entanglement with AI. Earlier this year, a man named Chris Smith revealed he had proposed to an AI chatbot he had programmed to flirt with him, despite being married with a child. His connection, too, faced disruption due to the chatbot’s reset limits.

Experts note that these cases reflect the deepening role AI plays in people’s emotional lives, raising questions about human attachment, dependence, and the ethical challenges of designing systems that people can bond with so intimately.