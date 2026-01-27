Alina Amir New Viral Video: Pakistani TikToker urges Maryam Nawaz to act against deepfake after MMS row

TikToker and social media influencer Alina Amir has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take action against those responsible for circulating an alleged deepfake video of her online. The video, which is four minutes and forty seconds in duration, went viral on Pakistani social media. However, Amir reacted quickly to highlight that it was a deepfake mms.

In a video statement posted on Instagram on Sunday, Amir said she chose to speak out after a week of silence when misleading posts began circulating that falsely claimed her video had been leaked. She condemned attempts to malign individuals through fabricated content and urged social media users to verify information before sharing it.

“I sincerely request Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz sahiba to take action against all these culprits who create videos of women to malign them and ruin their lives,” she said in her appeal.

Amir praised the Punjab Cyber Crime Department for its efforts and called on authorities to treat the issue seriously, demanding strict punishment for those involved in creating AI-generated videos targeting women.

She described the creation and spread of fake videos as a form of harassment, warning that such acts were not limited to actors, TikTokers or influencers but also affected ordinary citizens. According to her, perpetrators often send such content to victims’ families, causing severe emotional distress and long-term damage.

The influencer also announced a cash reward for anyone who provides credible information about the individual behind the fake video. She encouraged women to speak up against such abuses, stressing the importance of raising their voices rather than remaining silent.

Notably, scammers often use viral mms video links to scam people and empty their bank accounts. Therefore, cyber experts and police often advise people to not fall for such video searches and not to click on any such link luring you to the alleged mms video. Also, publishing deepfake video and sharing such photos and videos are punishable offence and can land you in jail.