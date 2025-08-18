Advertisement
‘Allah Ke Sivay...’: UP Constable Suspended After ‘Hateful’ Janmashtami Post Sparks Outrage

A constable named Suhail Khan was deployed on law and order duty in Ghaziabad’s Madhuban Bapudham temple. Khan clicked a selfie at the temple and posted it on his WhatsApp status, allegedly with hateful audio, leading to outrage by Hindu groups. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UP Constable Viral News: People across India celebrated Lord Krishna’s birthday- Janmashtami - with geity and fervour on August 16. During the festivities, a large number of police personnel were deployed at temples, where the festival was celebrated, to avoid any untoward incident. While the police department was successful in managing the crowd of devotees, one incident came to light that sparked massive outrage in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

Viral ‘Hateful’ Post

A constable named Suhail Khan was deployed on law and order duty in Ghaziabad’s Madhuban Bapudham temple. Khan clicked a selfie at the temple and posted it on his WhatsApp status, allegedly with hateful audio, leading to outrage by Hindu groups. The controversy broke out on the holy Hindu festival of Janmashtami after the Muslim police constable allegedly posted a video from inside a temple with an audio message praising Allah. The audio allegedly said, “Only Allah is worthy of worship, no one else”.  The clip quickly went viral and triggered outrage from Hindu groups across the city.

Angry Reaction, Departmental Action

As the video spread online, angry reactions poured in from members of Hindu organizations who called the act disrespectful and provocative — especially on such an auspicious Hindu festival. Members of the Hindu Raksha Dal and other groups demanded strict action against Suhail Khan. Sensing the growing tension, top police officials acted promptly. The Ghaziabad Police Commissioner suspended Suhail Khan and sent him to the police lines (a form of suspension or disciplinary posting).

Officials said the suspension was an immediate step to prevent any communal unrest in the city. Hindu Raksha Dal voiced their protest, tagging CM Yogi Adityanath and senior officers on X (Twitter), demanding harsh punishment for the constable.

Authorities emphasized that police personnel are expected to maintain law and order — not promote any religious sentiment while on duty. Using a government post for personal religious messaging isn’t just against the rules, it's also ethically wrong.

