हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Facebook

Amid WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram global outage, Twitterati have the last laugh!

Memers rose up to the opportunity to make others laugh while people wait for their unsend messages to deliver. 

Amid WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram global outage, Twitterati have the last laugh!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook has gone down for many users globally. Many people took to Twitter to report the unwanted incident. 

Once again, the glitch has brought the world to its toes and made us realize how much we depend on technology. As per Reuters report, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. While WhatsApp went down for over 14,000 users, and Messenger for nearly 3,000 users. 

Meanwhile, memers rose up to the opportunity to make others laugh while they wait for their unsend messages to deliver. 

As the issue of global outage gets resolved, check out the memes to keep you company till then. 

We know, it’s a tough time for everyone as we cannot hop from one social media site to another, but let these memes keep you company! 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FacebookInstagramWhatsappTwitter
Next
Story

Air India aircraft gets stuck under bridge, here’s truth behind the viral video

Must Watch

PT20M53S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Whose conspiracy is behind Lakhimpur violence?