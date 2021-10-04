Amid WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram global outage, Twitterati have the last laugh!

New Delhi: WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook has gone down for many users globally. Many people took to Twitter to report the unwanted incident.

Once again, the glitch has brought the world to its toes and made us realize how much we depend on technology. As per Reuters report, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. While WhatsApp went down for over 14,000 users, and Messenger for nearly 3,000 users.

Meanwhile, memers rose up to the opportunity to make others laugh while they wait for their unsend messages to deliver.

As the issue of global outage gets resolved, check out the memes to keep you company till then.

#WhatsApp Now everyone coming to Twitter

Because Fb,Insta and wa are down pic.twitter.com/OOSjQefuIx — Sachin Rai (@Sachinraikadaba) October 4, 2021

Running to twitter to check if whatsapp and instagram are down pic.twitter.com/1CSl9sxgpu — Flicks (@xFlicks_) October 4, 2021

me going to Twitter after finding out WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are all down: pic.twitter.com/vleD42Ga5y — (@lebronxjamorant) October 4, 2021

Instagram, Facebook and whatsapp users coming to Twitter to confirm that the apps are down. pic.twitter.com/lmYfox0c2A — (@mnelisi_zulu) October 4, 2021

Everyone rush to Twitter to check the latest what's app down trend #WhatsApp#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/rRoOKjMt8g — maaz(@TriggerInsan) October 4, 2021

We know, it's a tough time for everyone as we cannot hop from one social media site to another, but let these memes keep you company!

