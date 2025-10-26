Advertisement
21-LAYER PATTY KULCHA AMRITSAR

Not 1, Not 5, But 21 Layers! Watch How This Amritsar Vendor Builds The World's Wildest Kulcha; Know Price

A street vendor at Ram Patty Kulcha in Amritsar is going viral for his 21-layer Patty Kulcha, stuffed with aloo and vegetables. See the video and the price here.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A roadside restaurant in Amritsar is captivating the internet with its one-of-a-kind, multi-layered bread, elevating the humble North Indian bread, kulcha, to an extravagant work of art. A now-famous Instagram video of a giant, 21-layer Patty Kulcha being prepared is leaving food aficionados amazed and craving a taste.

Kulcha traditionally is a soft and airy bread accompanied by hot chole (chickpeas). However, this Amritsar street vendor has elevated the dish to a new level, making it a foodie's must-have experience. 

The Anatomy of a 21-Layer Kulcha

The captivating video begins at Ram Patty Kulcha in Amritsar, explaining the painstaking process that justifies the price of the dish at ₹90.

The vendor starts by drizzling ghee over the extended kulcha dough. He follows this by topping it with a lavish mix of spices and fresh vegetables:

Toppings: Dry flour, kasuri methi, peas, corn, grated carrot, beetroot, green chillies, fried onions, and fresh onions.

Layering: The mixture is evenly spread prior to the dough being cut into squares and layered over and over again, with boiled aloo (potato) in between to make each piece rich and savory.

Layering gives rise to the final 21-layered structure. The dough is flattened, after which it is cooked to perfection in a tandoor until it crisps up. The finished dish is finished with an extra drizzle of ghee and served hot alongside traditional chole.

The Kulcha Trend of Innovation

This is not the first time that an off-the-beaten-path kulcha made waves on social media, hinting at a rising tide of innovation in Indian street food:

Cheese Bhaji Kulcha of Guwahati: In the earlier part of the year, one of the most viral videos captured a Guwahati street food vendor preparing a cheese kulcha on a tawa with butter, spices, dried fenugreek leaves, and a generous topping of corn, cheese, and coriander.

Chicken Nihari Kulcha: Yet another food vlogger highlighted a creative non-veggie version: the "Chicken Nihari in a doughy, buttery tandoori kulcha." This version fills the kulcha with tandoori chicken marinated in nihari masala and slow-cooked Awadhi style.

