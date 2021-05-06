Amul’s viral meme on IPL 2021 suspension will leave you in splits

New Delhi: After the announcement of IPL 2021 being suspended, many businesses took the opportunity to take a jibe at the decision, while using it as an advertising strategy to promote their businesses.

Best if them was Amul, who has time and again impressed its audience with its creative inputs. The iconic dairy company has a huge fan base and social media presence.

Following the IPL suspension news, the dairy tycoon posted a creative meme on its Twitter handle which is now going viral on the social media platforms.

The post was captioned, “#Amul Topical: IPL 2021 suspended due to CoVid -19!” was also accompanied by an image, which presumably shows three foriegn players all packed for going back to their countries. But what made everyone roll over the floor in laughter was the title in the picture which read, “Indian Postponed League.” All the three overseas players seemed to be from different teams.

The Indian cricket board has been left red-faced following the indefinite postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was announced on Tuesday, with questions raised about the loopholes in following the bio-bubble.

On the other hand, the English players reached the United Kingdom yesterday, while the Australian players are reportedly heading to the Maldives, as Australia have put in place a travel ban on people coming from India.

