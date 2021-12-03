हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra's images of Kochi will compel you to visit 'God's own country'- See

Sharing the beautiful pictures of the sunset at the coastal area, Mahindra wrote: "God’s own country? Yes indeed. Without exaggeration."

Anand Mahindra&#039;s images of Kochi will compel you to visit &#039;God&#039;s own country&#039;- See
Image credit: Twitter/ Anand Mahindra

New Delhi: Indian billionaire businessman, and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is quite active on the microblogging site Twitter, He often shares incredible posts that inspire or amuse the internet surfers.

Keeping his social media game up, Mahindra shared some astonishing images of 'god's own country', Kochi. Sharing the beautiful pictures of the sunset at the coastal area, Mahindra wrote: "God’s own country? Yes indeed. Without exaggeration."

The beautiful pictures have amazed the users and triggered the memories of some. The post has garnered over 4k likes and loads of comments expressing the useres' love for beaches.

 

