Andhra Pradesh Horror: Drunk Man Bites Off Snake’s Head After Venomous Bite, Sleeps Beside It

Tirupati: In an incident that has left the people of Andhra Pradesh’s Chiyyavaram village in Thottambedu mandal both shocked and horrified, a man under the influence of alcohol reportedly bit off the head of a venomous snake after being attacked. The bizarre episode unfolded late Thursday night and has since become the talk of the region.

Identified as Venkatesh, the man was returning home intoxicated when a black krait, a highly venomous snake, stung him. Locals say that instead of seeking help immediately, in a fit of rage fueled by alcohol, he caught the reptile, bit off its head and killed it on the spot. Witnesses describe the act as both terrifying and almost surreal.

Adding to the shock, Venkatesh reportedly carried the dead snake home, placed it beside his bed and went to sleep. “We could not believe what we saw. It was as if he did not even realise the danger from the venom that had already entered his body,” said one resident who preferred not to be named.

By early Friday morning, Venkatesh’s condition deteriorated rapidly due to the snake’s venom spreading through his system. His family immediately rushed him to the government area hospital in Srikalahasti. There, he received first aid before being transferred to SVRR Government General Hospital in Tirupati for advanced treatment.

Doctors at SVRR confirmed that he is currently in critical condition and receiving intensive care.

Medical experts warn that the black krait is extremely dangerous, and its venom can be fatal if not treated promptly. “Alcohol likely impaired his judgment and slowed his reaction to the bite. Biting the snake may have been instinctive, but it did not neutralise the venom already in his bloodstream,” a doctor at SVRR said.

The incident has left the local community shaken. Residents described waking up to the news as “unbelievable” and “horrifying”. Many are questioning how such a dangerous act went unreported until the next morning. “It is a reminder of how unpredictable snakes can be, and how alcohol can lead to reckless decisions,” said a neighbour.

Authorities have urged villagers to remain vigilant, especially at night, and to seek immediate medical attention in the event of a snake bite rather than attempting to retaliate. The Tirupati Forest Department has also issued a cautionary note on the dangers of handling venomous snakes.

For now, Venkatesh remains in critical condition and his fate is uncertain, while the dead snake has become an eerie symbol of the night’s bizarre events. The story is spreading rapidly across social media, capturing attention far beyond Chiyyavaram and sparking debates about alcohol, instinct and human encounters with wildlife.