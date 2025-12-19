Payal Gaming MMS Viral Video Scandal: Anjali Arora Breaks Down The 3-Year Trauma, Reveals Professional Loss

Payal Gaming MMS Viral Video Scandal: Kacha Badam fame social media sensation Anjali Arora has shared an emotional message regarding the levels of harassment she is still subjected to. Despite the morphed fake MMS video with her name having been circulating for three years, the actress turned entrepreneur discloses that "one minute of entertainment" for trolls has caused her untold agony for years.

Talking about the issue on the platform, Anjali shared what she experienced while standing in solidarity with Payal Gaming, a creator who recently went through a similar experience with deepfakes.

A Traumatic Legacy: Three Years Of Backlash

It has already been made clear that the video is a hoax with no connection to Anjali, and that she had already made the point clear years ago. Yet, she admits to the fact that the “digital footprint” of the “lie” has been trailing her throughout her career.

Professional Expenses: She has been left off several big projects due to the reason that she has been branded as “controversial.”"I’m still dealing with professional fallout—not for my work, but for the lies told about me," she posted.

The Troll Toll: Even with success in her music career and her latest entrepreneurial success with a chain of beauty salons, her comment sections are still a war zone. She explains that people still resort to “fowl language and dirty names,” forgetting that she is “someone’s daughter.”

'Our Trauma Is Their Entertainment'

In a lengthy post, Anjali spoke out against a lack of empathy that exists as a result of the online world. She spoke about a disturbing trend: a ‘fake’ story is made, and support is instead followed with judgment.

“For people, it’s just one minute of entertainment, but for us, it’s years of trauma,” explains one such journalist, frustrated by the way a false narrative is constructed and people start judgmentally rather than compassionately. ”

"She emphasised that not one woman should have to suffer because of empty lies and deceitful tricks formulated by unknown individuals in cyberspace."

Standing With Payal Gaming

This call came after a painful incident involving Payal Gaming. When Anjali saw a female gamer go through the same process of character assassination, it brought back several painful memories for her. This comes after a series of events involving the female gamers and the vulgar language used by the male gamers.

“Every day, so far, it has meant living with a punishment for a lie I never told.” She ended with a harsh, difficult truth.

