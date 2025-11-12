Apple recently announced the "iPhone Pocket," a limited-edition accessory developed in cooperation with ISSEY MIYAKE, which quickly set off a storm of social media ridicule regarding its high price and unusual design. The accessory, described by the company as a "singular 3D-knitted construction," comes in two variants priced between around Rs 13,310 and Rs 20,400.

The pricey accessory has been compared to nothing but a plain, cut-up sock by many social media users, or at best, a fabric crossbody bag.

Social Media Backlash/Memes

The prices, varying from Rs 13,310 for a short strap to Rs 20,400 for a long strap, were the source of much ridicule online.

One user exclaimed, "The iPhone pocket everybody. Rs 20,400 for a cut-up sock. Apple people will pay anything for anything as long as it's Apple."

Another user shared a picture and wrote, "This sock or 'iPhone Pocket' is for Rs 20,400," while another user commented wryly on the price: "iPhone Pocket: Rs 13,310. Your gym sock: Rs 12."

TWO hundred and thirty dollars This feels like a litmus test for people who will buy/defend anything Apple releases pic.twitter.com/hSAaJXGAOn — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 11, 2025

The reaction was everywhere, with many memes popping up; many featured pictures of the iPhone Pocket photoshopped to include googly eyes.

Design And Pricing Details

The iPhone Pocket, in collaboration with ISSEY MIYAKE, takes its inspiration from "the concept of a piece of cloth" and is crafted in Japan.

Construction: The accessory is described as a "singular 3D-knitted construction designed to fit any iPhone."

Versions and Pricing:

Short Strap: Costs Rs 13,310 (approx.), comes in eight colours including lemon, mandarin, purple, and black.

Long Strap: Rs 20,400, it is available in three colours: sapphire, cinnamon, and black.

Design Philosophy: Yoshiyuki Miyamae, design director of MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO, described the concept: "iPhone Pocket explores the concept of "the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way." The simplicity of its design echoes what we practice at ISSEY MIYAKE — the idea of leaving things less defined to allow for possibilities and personal interpretation."

Availability

The special-edition iPhone Pocket will be available to purchase from Friday, November 14, in select Apple Store locations in the USA, and globally on apple.com in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

