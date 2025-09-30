Are You Watching, Ammy Virk? Foreign Singer Sings ‘Laung Laachi’ Impressively | VIDEO Goes Viral

A street in a foreign country turned into an unexpected concert as a foreigner serenaded passersby with the popular Punjabi song Laung Laachi. Armed with a ukulele, a mic, and a laptop, he performed the track originally picturised on Ammy Virk and Neeru Bajwa.

Though his pronunciation was imperfect and some lyrics went off-key, the singer’s energy, confidence, and love for the music won over the crowd. Initially surprised and confused, onlookers soon smiled, laughed, and clapped, appreciating his effort and enthusiasm.

The video, recorded by a Punjabi spectator and shared on Instagram with the caption “Laung Laachi ft Foreigner”, quickly went viral, proving that music truly transcends borders.

The foreign performer singing Laung Laachi has won hearts online, with social media users showering love and heart emojis for his cheerful attempt. One fan wrote, 'Hearing it this way – amazing,' while another even tagged Neeru Bajwa, urging her to listen to the rendition.

A viewer shared a personal encounter with the singer, saying he approached her and her friends, asking if they were Indian. After performing 'Tum Hi Ho' and 'Zara Zara', he discovered they were Punjabi and immediately started singing Laung Laachi.

The viral clip highlights that music isn’t about perfect pronunciation or flawless singing it’s about spreading joy and connecting people across cultures.