As Delhi Chokes Due To Air Pollution, 5-Star Hotels Offer ‘Clean Air’ As A Luxury Service

This November was marked one of Delhi’s most polluted periods in history. The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "Very Poor" category daily, with six days reaching "Severe" levels and two crossing into the "Severe Plus" category. Amid this crisis, five-star hotels in the national capital have introduced a surprising offering: clean air in their rooms, turning a basic necessity into a premium service.

Clean Air: A Costly Necessity

U.S. billionaire Bryan Johnson recently spotlighted this trend by sharing a photo from The Oberoi hotel. A signboard there boasted an impressive statistic: "The average air quality of our guestrooms is 2.4," achieved through advanced air filtration systems. Johnson’s post, captioned “Hotel selling clean air as a service,” drew widespread attention.

Indian engineer and U.S.-based investor Debarghya (Deedy) Das also contributed to the discussion, posting a similar image from the Taj Palace, New Delhi. The sign displayed a guestroom AQI of 58, starkly contrasting with the city’s hazardous AQI of 397 that day.

Another user remarked, "There was a startup selling fresh air from Canada to China." This highlights that air pollution is not just an issue in India but a widespread global problem affecting people everywhere. It serves as a compelling reminder that we must act swiftly and collaboratively to safeguard our planet.

The Harsh Reality of Delhi’s Air Crisis

The persistent pollution levels in Delhi stem from a complex combination of factors. Unfavorable weather conditions—including a completely dry month and low wind speeds—have exacerbated the issue by preventing pollutant dispersion. The result is a thick, lingering smog that blankets the city, forcing residents and visitors alike to seek refuge wherever clean air is available.

A Stark Divide

This emerging trend highlights a grim reality: in Delhi, clean air has transitioned from being a universal right to a privilege accessible only to the wealthy. As the capital’s pollution crisis deepens, it underscores the urgent need for systemic solutions to ensure that breathable air is not a luxury, but a basic right for all.