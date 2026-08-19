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  • /Assam: Train halted as elephant herd crosses railway track in Nagaon's Hojai district; Watch video here

Assam: Train halted as elephant herd crosses railway track in Nagaon's Hojai district; Watch video here

He added that such coordinated efforts by forest personnel often go unnoticed but represent the quiet, everyday work being done to protect wildlife in the region, calling every safe crossing "a story worth telling."

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 06:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
Assam: Train halted as elephant herd crosses railway track in Nagaon's Hojai district; Watch video here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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