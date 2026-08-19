A Rajdhani Express was brought to a halt in Assam's Hojai district on Wednesday morning after a herd of wild elephants was spotted approaching the railway tracks, allowing the animals to cross safely before the train resumed its journey.
According to officials, the incident unfolded near the Hawaipur area under Lanka Range in the Nagaon South Division of Hojai district.
Forest department staff noticed the elephant herd nearing the tracks just as the Down Rajdhani Express was approaching the stretch.
Prompt coordination between forest personnel, the train's loco-pilot and the Lumding Railway Control Room of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) ensured the train was stopped in time.
Once the elephants had crossed safely, the Rajdhani Express continued on its route.
Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah shared a video of the crossing on social media platform X, describing it as an unexpected halt on the tracks made purely to let the animals pass.
An unexpected halt on the tracks, but only for our adorable giants to pass by.— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) August 19, 2026
This morning, the Down Rajdhani Express was stopped at Km 167/8 as an elephant herd crossed the tracks at Hawaipur under Lanka Range, Nagaon South Division, Hojai.
Alert action by our @assamforest… pic.twitter.com/qhPseOLNCv
He noted that the train was stopped at Km 167/8 as the herd crossed at Hawaipur.
The minister credited the alertness of forest department staff, the loco-pilot and the railway control room for ensuring the safe passage of the elephants and the smooth resumption of train services. He added that such coordinated efforts by forest personnel often go unnoticed but represent the quiet, everyday work being done to protect wildlife in the region, calling every safe crossing "a story worth telling."
Elephant corridors intersecting with railway lines have long posed a safety challenge in parts of Assam and the wider Northeast, with forest and railway authorities working together on early-warning systems and staff vigilance to prevent accidental collisions between trains and migrating elephant herds.
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