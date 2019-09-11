Australian boy, 10, fights to save 'friend', a 13-foot-long crocodile. His story is viral

New Delhi: An Australian schoolboy Elroy Woods, 10, is fighting with the authorities in northwestern Australia to save his 'friend' Howard, a giant crocodile living a saltwater creek, from removing it from the area.

Terri Irwin, wife of late television personality Steve Irwin, shared a news report about the little boy's battle and in her tweet, she mentioned that if the authority is not able to save Howard, she will take it to Australia Zoo, which is owned by her.

Science indicates removing Howard would be wrong. If @LeeanneEnoch won’t save him, we will take him @AustraliaZoo.https://t.co/d4N1z9tHf2 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) September 5, 2019

As per officials, the 13-foot-long crocodile is dangerous to humans and hence, they have prepped to trap the reptile.

Upset with this decision, Elroy has written a letter to the State's Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch asking for the trap to be removed.

"I lived at Bamboo Creek Road for five years, right on Saltwater Creek. I loved watching Howard, the crocodile, sunbake and enjoyed seeing him from the bridge every afternoon. I'm very saddened that Howard is being moved away from his home and I don't understand why a trap is there for him," Elroy said in the letter, abc.net.au reports.

Elroy is being supported by the locals and the Australia Zoo too said that they are 'proud' of him.

"We're so proud of Elroy for wanting to protect Howard. Saltwater crocodiles are classed as vulnerable in Queensland and apex predators are the most important in any ecosystem," the tweet read.

We’re so proud of Elroy for wanting to protect Howard. Saltwater crocodiles are classed as vulnerable in Queensland and apex predators are the most important in any ecosystem. https://t.co/LHnFYh8222 — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) September 5, 2019

