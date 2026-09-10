/Banker turned yogi: SBI assistant manager quits high-paying job, opens yoga studio

A woman who worked as an Assistant Manager at the State Bank of India (SBI) has opened up about why she walked away from a stable government banking job to build a life around yoga instead.
Snigdha, who goes by "Banker turned Yogi" on Instagram (@tulaa_wellness), shared her story in a heartfelt video, describing how years of desk work had quietly taken a toll on her. She said long hours of sitting, constant stress, mental exhaustion and barely any time to connect with her own body had slowly become her normal.
Leaving behind the security of a government job, a fixed salary, and a designation many spend years working toward wasn't an easy call, but Snigdha has said she always felt banking wasn't where she belonged. Over time, she stopped feeling healthy and fulfilled in the role.
Today, she is a certified yoga and pranayam instructor and runs her own wellness brand and yoga studio in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
However, Snigdha has been clear that her story isn't simply about quitting a job to chase a passion.
Her larger message is aimed at people who may not have the option of leaving their jobs but still want to take better care of their mind and body.
Her question to them: if quitting isn't on the table, can you still change how you live around your job? For someone stuck behind a desk all day, that could mean carving out time for movement, working on mobility and strength, or simply learning to slow down and breathe through the day.
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