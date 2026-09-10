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Banker turned yogi: SBI assistant manager quits high-paying job, opens yoga studio

Her larger message is aimed at people who may not have the option of leaving their jobs but still want to take better care of their mind and body.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Banker turned yogi: SBI assistant manager quits high-paying job, opens yoga studio

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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