Beer On Nirjala Ekadashi? 'Lappu Sachin', Jaipur Influencers Jailed For Distributing Liquor | WATCH

Seven social media influencers have been detained in Jaipur, Rajasthan, after a viral video caught them distributing beer among commuters on a public street on Nirjala Ekadashi, a holy Hindu fasting day, evoking widespread outrage and accusations of hurting religious sentiments, police told Reuters on Wednesday.

Viral Video Sparks Controversy

The video, which included influencer Sachin Singh, alias "Lappu Sachin," and six others—Pradeep Kadwasra, Vikas Sharma, Abhishek Nirmal, Sunil Kumar, Aditya Mahariya, and Ankit Sharma—depicted the group distributing beer bottles and glasses among commuters. In one scene, an auto-rickshaw driver was reportedly forced to drink before he drove away, causing safety concerns. Filmed on June 2, 2024, on Nirjala Ekadashi day, the stunt attracted strong criticism for the timing on a fast and abstinence day.

The clip went viral after an X user warned Jaipur Police, writing, "These boys are stopping people and making them drink and drive. Fine them and give them a taste of jail’s drink." Public outrage ensued, with X posts such as "Aryabhatta invented zero after seeing their IQ" and "This is getting out of hand," evidencing widespread disapproval. The presence of some nervous commuters in the clip, as well as those laughing and participating, was described in reports by NDTV.

Hello @jaipur_police ye ladke logon ko road par rok rok ke drink and drive karwa rahe hain. In sabka challan kaato aur in ladko ko thode din jail ki drink pilao

pic.twitter.com/ViSW3BSxvA — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) June 10, 2025

Police Action And Charges

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Digant Anand confirmed the arrests, saying the act was "offensive to religious sentiments" because of the timing on Nirjala Ekadashi. "The influencers were passing out alcohol in the open on a day of religious fasting, and it is not acceptable," Anand said to Hindustan Times. The group was charged under IPC sections for public nuisance and under the Rajasthan Excise Act, with further investigations into possible drunk-driving issues.

Under interrogation, the influencers stated their intention was to attract social media followers without intending to offend. They posted a public apology video, kneeling and covering their ears, with some of them having ripped clothes, which was posted by Rajasthan BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj on X, who commented, "Jaipur Police taught them a lesson."

Public And Political Reaction

The event has triggered arguments on social media stunts and cultural sensitivity. X users such as @RajasthanPulse condemned the influencers, while others, such as @JaipurVibes, commented, "Reels are ruining respect." The arrests were made during an increasing focus on influencer behavior, with demands for increased regulation of content celebrating illegal behavior. BJP leaders used the incident to give publicity to law enforcement, and the apology video saw its popularity enhanced.

Ongoing Developments

The influencers are being detained, with additional interrogations being conducted to find any other offenses. Jaipur Police requested people to report such stunts and claimed strict action in this regard. The incident highlighted the dangers of pursuing viral popularity, as public opinion on X calls for responsibility. Authorities are examining CCTV footage as well to determine the level of public danger involved in the stunt.