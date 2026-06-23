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The metre-long receipt: Biker clears 100 traffic fines in Bengaluru's viral discount bonanza

Viral: A motorist in Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar made headlines after utilizing Karnataka's 50% traffic fine waiver to clear 100 pending e-challans worth ₹55,000. Read why the massive receipt shared by traffic police has triggered a fierce online safety debate.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 07:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
The metre-long receipt: Biker clears 100 traffic fines in Bengaluru's viral discount bonanza
Image Credit: Biker clears 100 traffic fines in Bengaluru&#039;s viral discount bonanza. (X/@rajajinagartrps)

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