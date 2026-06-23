/The metre-long receipt: Biker clears 100 traffic fines in Bengaluru's viral discount bonanza

Viral: A Bengaluru two-wheeler driver has recently become a focal point of discussion on social media after clearing 100 traffic challans totalling Rs 55,000 in a single attempt. The motorist was able to do so through the special 50% discount scheme offered by the Karnataka government.
The case received attention after the authorities of the Rajajinagara Traffic Police uploaded a picture of the rider along with a very long, consecutive receipt of his traffic violations on social media accounts.
June 21, 2026
According to the police records, out of 100 violations, most of them were registered against the person for driving without a helmet. This viral picture of someone having committed so many offenses drew several thousand reactions from all the citizens in the country.
This large-scale settlement was made possible due to the special amnesty drive initiated by the Karnataka government and offering a 50% concession on the pending e-challans. Currently, the discount period is valid from June 21 to July 10.
While thousands of car owners in the state had already made use of the discount scheme to pay pending charges, this case, in particular, of the huge three-figure violation count has brought into focus the enormity of the unpaid e-challan numbers in the IT hub.
This matter has sparked a controversy online about the future implications of such discount rewards. While some found the settlement of the bill an effective way of collecting revenues, most netizens condemned the move, saying that this scheme compromises road safety and helps habitual offenders.
"'Rs. 55,000 traffic fine reduced to Rs. 27,500 by giving 50% off? Why do we even need to pay a fine like this?" wrote another citizen. "Doesn't this encourage people to go ahead and flout traffic rules and wait for the next season where they give us discounts? And what lesson will be imparted to our future generations?"
As per the traffic police authorities, the motorist made a formal commitment to the cops in the station that he will follow all traffic norms in the future.
Following the viral traction of the post, the Bengaluru Traffic Police reissued an appeal to the public, urging two-wheeler riders to always wear helmets and comply with daily transit rules to ensure safe commuting across the city.
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