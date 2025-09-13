Bengaluru Bus Chaos: Driver And Woman Passenger Slap Each Other In Viral Video; Internet Reacts

A dramatic clash between a BMTC bus driver and a woman passenger in Bengaluru was caught on camera and has now gone viral on social media. The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows the incident that took place near Peenya on Tumakuru Road on Wednesday. What began as a heated argument soon turned physical, with the two exchanging slaps in front of shocked commuters.

In the clip, the woman is seen confronting the driver near the bus door before moving behind his seat and raising her hand at him. The driver, in turn, slapped her back, leaving passengers stunned.

Reacting to the clip, the official X handle of Bengaluru City Police said, “We have passed on your complaint to the concerned officers for further action.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The incident has triggered debate online, with many raising questions about safety in public transport. Opinions are split — while some demand action against the woman, others criticise the driver’s response.

Caught on Camera: BMTC Bus Driver and Woman Passenger in Slap Spat on Tumakuru Road



A seemingly routine BMTC bus ride on Tumakuru Road near Peenya turned dramatic when a verbal disagreement between a woman passenger and the driver escalated into a physical confrontation, with… pic.twitter.com/pGkqZNB1y5 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) September 10, 2025

"It is the passenger who actually started manhandling. She should be arrested," one user said. Another wrote, "Well done driver uncle. She needs to be taught a lesson. Whatever the matter she should not have raised her hand on you."

Another user, who claimed to be a regular commuter, wrote, “1. Drivers stop for very little time, making it hard for people to get in or out and creating a rush that invites pickpockets. 2. Conductors often avoid giving tickets for short trips, even after taking the fare. 3. Many staff are quick to argue — though that’s a common issue everywhere.”