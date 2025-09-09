Bengaluru Flyover Turns Into ‘Waterfall’ After Rain, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A recently inaugurated flyover in Bengaluru has turned into a topic of controversy after a viral video showed water leaking heavily from its structure during rainfall. The video, which is reportedly from the Hebbal flyover loop, has raised serious questions about the quality of construction and planning by civic authorities.

The flyover was inaugurated just last month by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. However, within weeks, visuals of water flowing down from multiple sections of the flyover have sparked sharp criticism about construction of the flyover. The 12-second clip, widely shared on social media, shows vehicles passing underneath while water flows down.

The viral clip was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the page “Bengaluru Post” with a sarcastic caption: “Experience the new free waterfall spot at Hebbal. All are welcome. #Bengaluru.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The video quickly caught public attention, with thousands of shares and comments mocking the state of Bengaluru’s infrastructure. Citizens expressed disappointment and frustration over the poor construction quality despite big promises made by the government.

(Also Read: Angry Mob Throws Bikers' Motorcycles Off Flyover After Stunt Performances In Bengaluru)

Social media users flooded the post with their remarks. One wrote, “Quality test done by Rain sir on the new ramp sir.”

Another commented, “Here it’s just on the sides. Come to Nayandahalli Underpass, two-wheeler riders get free bath showers organized by BBMP after rainfall.”

A third commented about Deputy CM Shivakumar’s role, “Good idea, our DyCM will charge a fee to watch such wonders saying it is his idea to make Greater Bengaluru beautiful and also bring revenue. Next rain, he will row a boat and inaugurate the plan,” the user wrote.

Another user criticised the government’s earlier promises, commenting, “I never expected this much when our CM promised to make Bengaluru’s infrastructure like Singapore. Hats off to his futuristic ideas.”

After the video has become viral, netizens have started debates on recurring issues of poor-quality infrastructure projects in the city.