Bengaluru Outrage: CCTV Captures Maid Savagely Beating Puppy Goofy To Death In Apartment Lift | VIRAL VIDEO

A horrific incident in Bengaluru's Bagaluru area has sparked widespread outrage after CCTV footage showed a domestic help savagely killing her employer's pet puppy, Goofy, inside an apartment complex elevator.

The accused - Pushpalatha, 43 years old, who had been working with the family for only a month and a half to help them out with chores and take care of the pets - was caught on video committing the fatal act on October 31st. In the video, the maid is seen throwing the small dog violently onto the floor inside the lift while taking him for a walk.

A domestic help allegedly threw & killed a pet dog ‘Goofy’ inside a lift, like washing clothes, as seen in CCTV footage in an apartment lift in #Bengaluru. FIR under BNS Sec 325 of #AnimalCruelty. Accused Pushpalatha absconding after complaint by owner Rashi Poojari pic.twitter.com/HHJLLN54hS — (@sagayrajp) November 3, 2025

Owner Files FIR After Viewing Gruesome Footage

The owner of the puppy, Rashi Poojari, came across the atrocity after checking the CCTV recordings. She immediately filed a complaint with the Bagaluru Police, following which an FIR was registered against the accused.

Criminal Charges: The police have registered the case under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which classifies intentionally causing harm or killing animals as a criminal offense punishable with imprisonment up to five years and a fine.

A search is underway, and accused Pushpalatha has been at large since the complaint was filed, the police said, adding that efforts are on to nab her.

Maid Also Accused Of Theft

The tragedy further turned worse when the owner, Rashi Poojari, came to know that the maid took valuable jewelry while preparing to leave the residence.

According to Rashi, after noticing Pushpalatha packing her bags, she checked her valuables and found a gold chain and diamond and gold rings missing. Police intervention led to the recovery of a gold chain that had been hidden under a blanket in the maid's room. Rashi has since filed a separate police complaint against Pushpalatha for theft.

Owner Vows Legal Action As Social Media Erupts

The owner, Rashi Poojari, was extremely heartbroken and shattered. She took to social media to express her grief and confirm that strict legal action is being taken to ensure Goofy receives justice. "My heart is broken beyond words. I've taken every step to make sure that this cruel woman faces strict action for what she's done," she wrote, adding, "What happened to Goofy should never happen to any other innocent soul again."

The viral video has sparked mass online protest, with animal lovers calling for the toughest possible punishment against the maid for the "horrendous" and "horrific act" of cruelty against the defenseless pet.

(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is strongly advised due to footage depicting the brutal death of a pet)

