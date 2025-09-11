Bengaluru Man Claims US Denied His Student Visa For Being ‘Already Successful’

A Bengaluru professional’s F-1 student visa was rejected, sparking debate after he shared his story on Reddit. He had applied for an MBA in Global Management at the City University of Seattle, aiming to pick up new skills and grow his career back in India.

With more than four years of experience at Amazon as a Senior Investigation & Risk Specialist, he felt confident going into the interview. He had studied the program in detail, mapped out his career goals, and was determined to make it work.

But things didn’t turn out the way he expected.

Officer Told Him He Was ‘Too Successful’ For The Visa

During the interview, the officer asked only a few questions about his work background and choice of MBA. After hearing his answers, the officer remarked, “You’re already successful,” before handing him the rejection slip.

Looking back, the applicant felt the officer believed his strong career didn’t justify leaving for full-time studies. He also realised his answers hadn’t clearly shown why the MBA was important for his future, as quoted by News 18.

He offered key advice for others in the same situation: “If you have a stable job and a strong career path, make sure the officer understands that your current success is only the starting point.”

He stressed the need to show how the degree is crucial for reaching bigger career goals.



He Now Plans To Reapply With A Fresh Approach

Determined to try again, he has mapped out a better strategy for his next attempt.

This time, he aims to clearly explain why now is the right stage for the degree, what specific skills he hopes to gain, and how those skills will help him return to India to take on senior leadership roles.

Posted on Reddit on September 9, the story drew plenty of reactions from users. Some suggested that applying to a more well-known university could improve his chances.

Others explained that being told “You’re already successful” often means the officer wasn’t fully convinced the applicant was serious about studying.