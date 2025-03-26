Bengaluru Man Harvests 25,000 Litres Of Rainwater In 30 Minutes, Shares Video On Sustainable Water Conservation, WATCH

A Bengaluru resident has captured widespread attention online after showcasing his impressive rainwater harvesting system, which collected over 25,000 litres of water from a single evening’s rainfall.

Captain Santosh KC, a former Indian Army officer (as per his X bio), took to social media to share a video of his sustainable setup, highlighting the efficiency of his water collection method.

In his now-viral post on X, he wrote, "Bangalore rains. Power of sustainable planning. 30 minutes of rain in the evening, and we have collected approx 25,000 litres of water. 15,000 litres available for domestic use and 10,000 litres for farm use."

The video showcased a well-planned system featuring a storage tank and a network of pipes efficiently directing the rainwater into designated reservoirs.

Social Media Applauds the Initiative

The post quickly gained traction, with users praising Captain Santosh for his eco-conscious efforts.

"Awesome, thanks for sharing, Captain," one user commented, while another lauded it as an "inspiring initiative."

Captain Santosh also took time to address queries about the rainwater harvesting process. When asked about water purity, he explained,

"Our surfaces are clean, so we aren’t cleaning at this moment. Farm water doesn’t require any cleaning at all. We are in the process of installing rainwater filters for domestic storage."

Responding to a question about how he separates water for domestic and farm use, he clarified, "Separated from the source itself. One source runs to a storage tank of 16,000 litres, and another one to a farm collection tank of 12,000 litres."

The Importance of Rainwater Harvesting

Rainwater harvesting is an effective and eco-friendly solution for water conservation, allowing rain to be collected and stored rather than going to waste. The harvested water can be used for irrigation, household purposes, and even drinking after proper filtration.

Bengaluru’s Recent Rainfall

Meanwhile, Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains over the weekend, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in multiple areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall with thunderstorms on March 22.

Captain Santosh’s initiative serves as a testament to the impact of sustainable planning, inspiring others to adopt water conservation practices in their own communities.