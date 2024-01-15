Bengaluru Resident Shares Heartwarming Encounter; Stranger Returns Misplaced Purse

New Delhi: A heartwarming incident unfolded when a stranger returned a lost wallet to a man, containing all its contents. The man had unintentionally dropped his wallet on the bustling Nagenahalli main road in Bengaluru. Unaware of the loss, he later received a call from an individual who had discovered and retrieved his wallet.

The wallet contained the man's driver's license, cards, and Rs 2,000 in cash. Nevertheless, when he encountered the individual who had discovered his possessions the wallet was completely undamaged with no items missing as per a statement from a page named Voice of Parents Association on X.

The man and the stranger met at a landmark on Nagenahalli main road where the stranger returned the lost purse to him. The stranger specifically asked the man to verify that the money and cards inside the wallet were still intact. Grateful for this kind gesture, the man thanked him.

The man inquired about how the stranger obtained his contact number. The stranger explained that he had been attempting to find the owner's contact information since the previous day. Eventually, while going through the contents of the purse, he discovered a bill that had the man's contact number on it.

The man questioned the stranger about why he went to such lengths to return the purse. In response the stranger conveyed a thoughtful perspective stating that the money people earn doesn't stay with them, and there's no use in having someone else's money.

However, he recognized the importance of items like the driver's license (DL) and other cards in the wallet and didn't want the man to face any difficulties. The stranger emphasized that he didn't expect anything in return for returning the lost belongings.

Gururaj Shivanand, the man involved in the incident identified the stranger as Ramesh. The occurrence took place last Thursday, as reported by the Times of India. Ramesh, the Good Samaritan in this situation, works as a real estate agent.