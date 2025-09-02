Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954789https://zeenews.india.com/viral/bengaluru-s-man-with-14-years-of-experience-in-banking-begs-on-pavement-internet-responds-with-empathy-2954789.html
Newsviral
BANKER MAN BEGS ON STREET

Bengaluru’s Man With 14 Years Of Experience In Banking Begs On Pavement, Internet Responds With Empathy

A photo of a former banker sitting on a Bengaluru street with a plea for help sparks emotional debate online about unemployment, mental health and social support.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 11:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengaluru’s Man With 14 Years Of Experience In Banking Begs On Pavement, Internet Responds With EmpathyScreen Grab

New Delhi: At a busy traffic signal in Bengaluru, thousands pass each day. Few stop. But one man sitting quietly by the roadside made the city pause, not with noise, but with a simple sign written by hand.

Wearing a backpack and sitting on the pavement, he held a message in English and Kannada. “I do not have a job, no house, please help me. I have 14 years of working experience in banking,” it read.

Next to him, a small sheet displayed a QR code, inviting digital donations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The moment was shared online by Reddit user @Being-Brilliant. The caption read: “Came across this man at a prominent Bengaluru signal. As heartbreaking as it is to see him, I keep wondering if this is a result of society’s failure or personal choices.”

IT grad in the Silicon Valley fo India's signal 
byu/Being-Brilliant inBengaluru

The post struck a chord. Quickly, it spread across social media.

In a city known for its tech-driven economy and endless ambition, the man’s presence there led to a conversation. He had worked in banking for over a decade. Now, he sat with nothing but a note and hope that someone might notice.

The reactions poured in.

One comment said, “People may help him and recommend him based on his CV, he has 14 years of banking experience.”

Another added, “There are no excuses for a young man to beg like this, especially in a city like Bangalore where there are plenty of jobs as long as you are willing to work.”

But not all responses were rooted in optimism or blame. Another voice in the thread brought forward a softer truth: “Most people are saying that if he is physically able, he should be able to do some job such as delivery or driving. But the reality is that if you remain unemployed for a long time, there is a chance you become mentally broken and depressed. That creates a barrier too.”

In just a few hours, one photo turned into a mirror. For some, it showed the cracks in support systems. For others, it raised questions about mental health, unemployment and survival in a city that never slows down.

The man remains unnamed. His story, though, has reached many.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK