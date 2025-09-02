Bengaluru’s Man With 14 Years Of Experience In Banking Begs On Pavement, Internet Responds With Empathy

New Delhi: At a busy traffic signal in Bengaluru, thousands pass each day. Few stop. But one man sitting quietly by the roadside made the city pause, not with noise, but with a simple sign written by hand.

Wearing a backpack and sitting on the pavement, he held a message in English and Kannada. “I do not have a job, no house, please help me. I have 14 years of working experience in banking,” it read.

Next to him, a small sheet displayed a QR code, inviting digital donations.

The moment was shared online by Reddit user @Being-Brilliant. The caption read: “Came across this man at a prominent Bengaluru signal. As heartbreaking as it is to see him, I keep wondering if this is a result of society’s failure or personal choices.”

The post struck a chord. Quickly, it spread across social media.

In a city known for its tech-driven economy and endless ambition, the man’s presence there led to a conversation. He had worked in banking for over a decade. Now, he sat with nothing but a note and hope that someone might notice.

The reactions poured in.

One comment said, “People may help him and recommend him based on his CV, he has 14 years of banking experience.”

Another added, “There are no excuses for a young man to beg like this, especially in a city like Bangalore where there are plenty of jobs as long as you are willing to work.”

But not all responses were rooted in optimism or blame. Another voice in the thread brought forward a softer truth: “Most people are saying that if he is physically able, he should be able to do some job such as delivery or driving. But the reality is that if you remain unemployed for a long time, there is a chance you become mentally broken and depressed. That creates a barrier too.”

In just a few hours, one photo turned into a mirror. For some, it showed the cracks in support systems. For others, it raised questions about mental health, unemployment and survival in a city that never slows down.

The man remains unnamed. His story, though, has reached many.