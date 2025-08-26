Bengaluru: Security Guard On 16-Hour Duty Falls On Metro Track, Incident Highlights Safety Protocols

In a shocking incident at the Bengaluru Metro, a security guard had a close call on Monday morning when he accidentally fell onto the tracks at Ragigudda station on the newly opened Yellow Line. According to The Hindu’s report, the incident occurred around 11.10 AM on August 25, 2025.

Speaking to The Hindu, a BMRCL official said, “An incoming train was halted, and services were briefly disrupted for about six minutes as a safety measure. The 52-year-old security guard did not suffer any injuries and is safe.”

Officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that the guard, who was on duty at platform number 2, slipped and fell onto the electrified tracks. Another security guard stationed at platform number 1 immediately responded by activating the Emergency Trip Switch (ETS), cutting off power to the track. A passenger also rushed to pull back the fallen guard.

According to The Hindu’s report, the guard had been working nearly 16 hours with only a short rest before reporting back to duty. Following the incident, he was relieved from duty, and an internal inquiry has been launched to investigate how such extended shifts were allowed. The station manager has also been questioned regarding the matter.

The incident has highlighted safety concerns for metro staff working long hours. Extended shifts may increase the risk of fatigue-related accidents, officials said.

Meanwhile, BMRCL has recently taken steps to improve passenger safety on the Yellow Line. On August 20, new safety barricades were installed at the R.V. Road interchange station to manage the surge in passengers.

According to The Hindu, R.V. Road is now the second metro station in Bengaluru, after Majestic, to be equipped with such railings designed to prevent accidental falls onto the tracks.

Authorities have urged metro staff and passengers to remain vigilant while on the platform and to follow safety protocols strictly.