Tanush Sharanarthi, a Bengaluru technology professional, has landed the coveted O-1 visa, a nonimmigrant visa for persons with "extraordinary ability." The victory comes on the heels of the 26-year-old being denied entry into the H-1B visa lottery for three straight years. His achievement, fueled by his remarkable work in the area of artificial intelligence, is being celebrated as a case of determination over destiny.

From H-1B Lottery To An 'Einstein' Visa

Sharanarthi, an IBM employee in California, posted his experience on LinkedIn. "Three years running, I played the game of chance with H-1B. Three tries, three strikes. By this time, I had convinced myself to be the unluckiest guy in Vegas," he penned. Rather than lose heart, he turned his attention to what was within his control: his professional development and contribution to the AI community. His hard work paid off, as he received approval for the O-1 visa, which he playfully called the "'Einstein' visa."

Here's the viral post:

How He Met The Criteria For 'Extraordinary Ability'

During an interview with Business Insider, Sharanarthi described how an applicant for the O-1 visa needs to meet at least three of eight criteria. He discovered that his passion-driven activity for six years, publishing research, reviewing scholarly papers, and judging hackathons, had already satisfied several requirements. "I wasn't doing work for the sake of a visa," he explained. "My interests have always been about my field, AI and software engineering. These were things I was already doing, but they coincided nicely with the O-1 requirements."

A Story Of Perseverance Resonates On Social Media

Sharanarthi's tale has gone viral, with numerous people praising his resolve on social media. "That is amazing. It would be wonderful if you posted your journey toward the O-1 visa," one user observed. Another said, "Congrats! Many will relate to this — taking failures and turning them into fuel is what it means to have extraordinary ability." Sharanarthi has since indicated a willingness to share his experience and offer counsel to those who wish to develop a similar profile.

What Is An O-1 Visa?

The O-1 is an alien visa for nonimmigrant purposes that is reserved for someone who has extraordinary ability or achievement. It is given to aliens who have shown "extraordinary ability" in the arts, sciences, education, business, or athletics, and aliens with "extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or television industry."

