Bengaluru Traffic Cop Slaps Cab Driver In Parking Row, Locals Claim ‘Both At Fault’; Netizens Reacts As Video Goes Viral

In Bengaluru’s bustling RT Nagar area, a viral video has sparked widespread outrage online. Filmed near the flyover by the Shell petrol station, the clip shows a heated exchange between a traffic police officer and a cab driver that quickly escalates into a physical confrontation. According to the message shared with the video, the driver had parked his cab for only five minutes when the officer began yelling and using abusive language. Eyewitnesses say the officer even slapped the driver in public, leaving bystanders stunned.

Locals condemned the officer’s actions as an “abuse of power,” noting that such incidents over minor disputes can erode public trust in law enforcement.

Video Captures Tense Roadside Confrontation

The one and a half minute video starts with the officer and driver shouting at each other on the busy road. At one point, the policeman is seen trying to grab the driver’s phone, while the driver refuses to hand it over. The argument continues as vehicles pass by, with the driver attempting to explain his side. The officer then pulls him to the side of the road. A bystander in a nearby car recorded the encounter, which ends with both still engaged in a tense argument amid traffic.

A shocking incident has come to light from RT Nagar,near the flyover beside the Shell petrol station, where a viral video shows a traffic police officer allegedly assaulting an innocent cab driver over a minor parking issue. According to the video and the message written on it,… pic.twitter.com/Zu8V9d0Wjp Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) October 22, 2025

Public Reactions Flood Social Media

Since being posted on October 22, the video has racked up over two lakh views and sparked a flurry of reactions online. Opinions are divided, with some defending the officer’s duty but criticizing his handling of the situation.

One user commented, “The cab driver wasn’t entirely innocent, parking at the wrong spot. While the assault must be condemned, ignoring such habits isn’t right either. Wrong parking endangers others and causes traffic jams.”

Others were more critical of the officer’s conduct. “A uniform is meant to command respect, not instill fear. When a minor parking issue escalates to physical assault, it highlights systemic failure. The real problem is abuse of power, not the parking spot,” one user wrote.

Some highlighted the responsibility of public servants. “In India, people in power are often treated like gods, yet it’s citizens who fund their salaries through taxes. They are meant to serve and respect the people, not act above them,” another remarked.

Several users also shared personal encounters, alleging corruption among traffic officers. “Traffic policemen near Krishna Mills Circle, Seshadripuram demanded 500 rupees from me for a signal violation, manipulating the lights against me. After a long argument, I had to pay. They are thieves in disguise,” one person claimed.