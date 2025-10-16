Bengaluru Traffic Cop Slaps Motorcyclist; Video Sparks Social Media Outrage- Watch Here

A video of a Bengaluru traffic policeman slapping a motorcyclist during an argument has gone viral on social media, triggering public outrage and fresh discussions about police conduct and accountability.

The video, reportedly recorded by a bystander, captures the moment when a traffic police officer is seen striking a motorcyclist at an unspecified location in Bengaluru. The exact reason behind the confrontation remains unclear, as no further details about the incident have been officially confirmed.

Following the circulation of the clip on social media, DCP South Traffic addressed the matter through a post on X, stating, “Accountability and respect go hand-in-hand. Action taken against staff for misbehavior.” The statement underscored the department’s commitment to maintaining professionalism and discipline within the force.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Traffic) also confirmed that the officer involved in the altercation has been suspended pending a detailed investigation.

How Netizens Reacted

Angry social media users directed their posts at the Bengaluru City Police and Traffic Department, demanding prompt disciplinary measures. One user wrote, “@BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic please take some action against this officer and prove your existence in Karnataka.”

“This can’t be termed as Misbehaviour. Misbehaviour is verbal. This physical altercation is assault, and therefore suspension won’t do any good unless an FIR is registered under relevant sections for this criminal act.” said another user.

Bengaluru’s traffic police have faced scrutiny over alleged misconduct on multiple occasions. In recent years, several videos showing officers involved in heated arguments or using force have surfaced online, reigniting discussions about the department’s training, professionalism, and overall accountability.