WIFE MARRIES LOVER

'Better Than Ending Up In Drum': Man Catches Wife With Lover, Calmly Lets Him Put Sindoor | Video

In a viral video circulating over social media, a man caught his wife with her lover but instead of creating chaos or reacting angrily, he calmly let her go and allowed her to marry her lover.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 02:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Better Than Ending Up In Drum': Man Catches Wife With Lover, Calmly Lets Him Put Sindoor | VideoImage: Instagram

A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on Instagram, leaving people stunned. In the clip, a man caught his wife with her lover but, instead of creating chaos or reacting angrily, he calmly let her go and even allowed her to marry him.

The video shows a dramatic moment where the woman is pulled out of a car by her lover, who then puts vermilion (sindoor) on her forehead. What surprised viewers most was the husband’s reaction. Standing nearby, he did not object but quietly allowed his wife to start a new life with her partner.

 

The rare incident has drawn wide attention on social media, where it is being described as both shocking and thought-provoking. Many users are debating marriage, relationships, and love in today’s era, questioning whether the husband’s act was wise or weak.

The clip has triggered mixed reactions. Many netizens praised the husband’s calmness and maturity. One user remarked, “Very good, on-the-spot shaadi means no alimony. The court won’t intervene in this.” Another wrote, “A sensible person would do the same.”

(Also Read: Left Home To Marry Boyfriend, Returns As Bride Of Man She Met On Train: Indore Love Story Goes Viral)

A separate comment read, “Good decision, better than ending up in a drum,” referring to the March 2025 Meerut drum case, in which a man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover, dismembered, and sealed inside a plastic drum filled with cement in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

Others, however, strongly criticised the situation. “May even an enemy never get such a wife,” wrote a commenter. Another described it as “a rare act of tolerance and letting go – showing that sometimes stepping back can change lives.”

The video continues to spark discussions online, with people divided on whether the husband’s response was an act of wisdom or a sign of betrayal and heartbreak.

The information in this report is based on online sources and publicly available details.

