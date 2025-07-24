A heartwarming video in which a Japanese YouTuber speaks effortlessly in Hindi with shocked Indian tourists in Tokyo has swept the internet, warming hearts on social media.

The touching clip, posted on Instagram by influencer Namaste Kohei (@namaste_kohei), captures him walking up to a group of Delhi tourists. "Excuse me, Sir. Where are you from?" Kohei asks gently in Hindi. Hearing the response "India," his face lights up as he greets them warmly, "Aapka hardik swagat hai Japan mein" (You are warmly welcome in Japan), surprising and pleasing the tourists visibly.

Kohei went on to talk only in Hindi, asking, "Aap Bharat mein kaha se hain, Sir? (Where are you from in India?)" Upon hearing they were from Delhi, he jokingly admitted, "Mein inko thodi si Hindi bolke ascharyachakit kar raha tha (I was surprising him by speaking a little Hindi)."

The Japanese YouTuber went on to detail his interest in the language, breaking the news that he taught himself Hindi through books and lived in India for some time. He spoke deeply in respect of India's rich history: "Bharat itna vishal desh hai aur uss desh ki itni lambi itihaas hai or bohot gehri sanskreeti hai. Toh unn sabko samajne ke liye mein apki bhasha sikna chahta hu (India is a vast country, and it has a very long history and deep culture, and to understand them, I wished to learn your language)."

In the course of their encounter, Kohei also inquired from the Indian group whether they were having a good time in Japan and if they were sightseeing. The tourists affirmed they were eager to get to know Japanese culture and complimented the politeness of locals. Although they conceded to a bit of difficulty in accessing vegetarian food, they indicated it was tolerable. They also jokingly equated Tokyo's serene environment to Delhi's crowds, and implied that Delhiites could learn to relax.

Since its posting, the video has quickly been picked up and shared across the globe, attracting an avalanche of supportive comments. "Wow! You talk so fluent Hindi," one user was amazed. "Enjoyed the exchange," another wrote, while a third joked, "He talks Hindi more fluently than I do." The exchange is a testament to the potential of language in uniting people across cultures and creating memories that last.