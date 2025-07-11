In a powerful show of gratitude for the sacrifices parents make for their children's education, a young engineering graduate in Brazil, Lorenzo Monfardini, made a statement at his university graduation in November 2024 by bringing a gas cylinder onto the stage. This emotional tribute to his father has since gone viral on social media.

Monfardini earned his degree in production engineering from the Federal University of Ouro Preto. He chose to walk with a butane gas cylinder to honour his father, who worked for 26 years at a gas delivery firm. His father dedicated long hours and great effort to fund Lorenzo's education and help him achieve his academic goals.

Video footage from the ceremony, widely shared online, shows Lorenzo lifting the gas cylinder onto the stage and raising it triumphantly above his head. The clip quickly gained popularity, as viewers recognised it as a symbol of "the burden his father bore so he could receive his degree."

The viral video brought an outpouring of praise and emotional responses from people online. Comments flooded in, including one user quoting Exodus 20:12: "Honor your father and your mother, so that your days may be long in the land the Lord your God is giving you." Other users expressed how moved they were, acknowledging the strong recognition of parental hard work.

According to a report by My Modern Met, the heartfelt act was inspired by Lorenzo's mother. "I decided to pay tribute to him because I know the struggle and dedication he had throughout his life so that I could achieve the diploma I had dreamed of," Lorenzo said, calling it "a very special moment."

Sharing more photos from his graduation, Lorenzo reflected on his journey: "My friends and family, how crazy have these last few days been? But finally, the big moment came: I am now a Production Engineer! It's been 5 years of dedication, challenges, and a lot of learning, and now I can proudly say that the journey was worth every effort. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me, supporting me and believing in me. This is just the beginning of a new phase, and I can't wait to see what the future holds!"

Lorenzo Monfardini's moving act of recognising his father's sacrifices has crossed cultural boundaries, serving as a global reminder that behind every personal achievement, there is often a story of teamwork, deep love, and strong resilience.