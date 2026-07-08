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  • /Bhiwandi Spiderman: Real-life superhero clears traffic amid Mumbai waterlogging | VIRAL VIDEO

Bhiwandi Spiderman: Real-life superhero clears traffic amid Mumbai waterlogging | VIRAL VIDEO

A viral video captures a local youth named Shadab dressed as Spider-Man wading through floods in Bhiwandi, Thane to direct traffic and clear drains.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 01:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
Bhiwandi Spiderman: Real-life superhero clears traffic amid Mumbai waterlogging | VIRAL VIDEO

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