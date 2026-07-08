/Bhiwandi Spiderman: Real-life superhero clears traffic amid Mumbai waterlogging | VIRAL VIDEO

Amidst incessant monsoon showers causing extreme waterlogging and disabling the public transport system in Maharashtra, one man dressed as a superhero character has come forward to assist commuters in the difficult situation. A viral video that is making rounds on social media shows an Indian youth dressed in the classic red and blue superhero outfit – Spider-Man – maneuvering through knee-high dirty water in the streets of Bhiwandi, Thane district, in order to manually regulate the traffic and clear the blocked drainage routes.
The man in question has been identified as a local youth by the name Shadab. Talking to news agency ANI, Shadab said that his unconventional act of wearing a superhero outfit was inspired by his frustration with the malfunctioning municipal system amidst the heavy downpour.
#WATCH | Bhiwandi, Maharashtra | A local, Shadab, dressed as 'Spider-Man ', assists traffic movement amid waterlogging in Bhiwandi. pic.twitter.com/kFqPOaYgWx— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026
Despite the heavy waterlogging that caused disruptions for the business operations and halted any movement of vehicles, the municipal body's response team failed to reach the highly flooded location.
Raises civic spirit
Motivated by the superhero on-screen character responsible for protecting common people from any danger, Shadab took up the task himself to bridge the civic gap in the city and help drivers manoeuvre the flooded potholes.
Apart from disentangling traffic snarls in the monsoon season, Shadab proved himself to be the hero by bringing smiles to children’s faces in the midst of the storm. One can see him giving high-fives to kids watching outside car windows, shaking hands with the motorists stuck in rainwater, and being happy in all adverse weather conditions.
His noble act is receiving accolades on various social media handles, with people admiring his civic spirit.
"This is a real-life Spider-Man," said a social media user. "In today's world, it's really difficult to help strangers without having some hidden motives and personal benefits."
Digital artists have playfully named his act "Spider-Man: India Chapter."
The occurrence of monsoons in Bhiwandi is yet another indicator of the struggles faced by infrastructure in urban Maharashtra. While meteorologists have forecasted the occurrence of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar regions for the next 48 hours, there remains much strain on civic services.
But for the people of Bhiwandi, Shadab's actions provide an example of how people can be heroes in real life.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.