Viral Flight Fare Shock: Bhubaneswar-Ayodhya Ticket Almost Equates To Price Of Trip To China

A viral social media post has sparked a national debate over domestic airfare pricing after a user of X showed that a flight to Ayodhya costs almost as much as an international trip to China.

Manas Muduli, an X user from Odisha, shared a surprising side-by-side comparison showing minimal difference between a domestic and an international ticket on the same date and same airline, sparking intense discussion about transparency in airline pricing strategies.

The Viral Price Comparison

Muduli shared a screenshot with details about the flight costs for travel starting from Bhubaneswar:

Bhubaneswar to Ayodhya (Domestic): Rs 14,237

Bhubaneswar to Guangzhou, China (International): Rs 14,977

"The Bhubaneswar to Ayodhya flight costs almost the same as flying from Bhubaneswar to China on the same airline, IndiGo, for the same date! How does a domestic sector end up costing as much as an international one?" Muduli wrote in his post, which quickly amassed nearly 70,000 views.

Bhubaneswar to Ayodhya flight costs almost the same as flying from Bhubaneswar to China on same airline Indigo, for the same date!



How does a domestic sector end up costing as much as an international one!! pic.twitter.com/vQY8COD0UJ — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) November 11, 2025

Dissecting The Pricing Disparity

The comparison has reopened debate over airfare policies in India. While many users were shocked, others provided some explanation for this unusual pricing model:

Demand and Connectivity: A number of commentators noted that high domestic demand, particularly on newer routes with limited connectivity, often sends prices through the roof.

Layovers and Journey Length: One of the respondents clarified that the Guangzhou flight might have seemed cheaper because it is a long journey; it takes more than ten hours and includes one or more layovers, which usually makes it less desirable and thus cheaper than direct international routes.

Algorithmic Pricing: A common observation was that modern airline pricing heavily depends on demand fluctuations and algorithmic adjustments, rather than traditional cost rationale purely based on distance or operational expenditure.

Muduli said that while demand was important, it was essential to have a clear and transparent cost rationale for consumers to understand why domestic routes are sometimes comparably priced to international ones. The debate comes as domestic travel demand surges ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

