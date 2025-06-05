Bigfoot Sighting In Colorado? Viral Video Captures Mysterious Bipedal Creature During Rafting Tour | WATCH

A Colorado whitewater rafting team has possibly recorded one of the most intriguing Bigfoot encounters in some time, re-sparking international interest in the mythical creature. Members of the Colorado River Expedition were on a break for lunch along the Upper Colorado River when they saw something that looked like an enormous, furry creature walking upright through the forest, a report in DailyMail.com said.

"It Wasn't A Bear"

"We thought it was a bear at first," said Logan Kirk, a lead guide of the rafting group. "But when we took a closer look, we realised it was undoubtedly bipedal. That's what got everybody to shut up for a second."

The incident was caught on camera by the filmmakers and has since gone viral on social media. In the video, a black, furry creature is observed walking upright among thick trees. At one point, the creature seems to turn and stare directly at the camera before vanishing into the woods.

While others maintain the video is just another intricate hoax or merely an individual in a costume, some maintain the creature's size, stance, and gait prove otherwise.

A History Of Sightings

Colorado has logged more than 100 Bigfoot-related reports since March 2025, adding weight to speculation that something unexplained may be inhabiting its forests. Kirk and his team plan to revisit the area to look for physical evidence, such as footprints or fur.

"It's hard to find anything concrete in rocky terrain, but we're curious," Kirk told DailyMail.com. "We zoomed in on the video, and whatever it is, it's unusual."

The Legend Of Bigfoot

Native American legend knows him as "Sasquatch" or the "wild man," but for decades, Bigfoot has been a source of fascination in North American folklore. Described as a huge, ape-like creature between 6 and 9 feet in height, covered in black hair, with a powerful, unpleasant stench, Bigfoot remains one of the most popular cryptids.

The contemporary legend picked up steam in 1958 when a California newspaper wrote about giant footprints discovered close to a logging operation. The most iconic proof is still the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film, which, it appears, records Bigfoot strolling along Bluff Creek, California. While hotly contested, it is still a cultural reference point in cryptozoology.

Cryptozoologists think Bigfoot might be associated with an actual extinct creature named Gigantopithecus, an enormous ape that existed in Southeast Asia and could have lived alongside early humans.

More Than Just A Myth?

In Native culture, the animal is more than an animal but rather a spiritual protector of the forest. The Ojibway and other tribes refer to the Rugaru, a portentous figure who emerges in times of environmental or ethical distress. Others portray Sasquatch as a messenger, reminding humans to be considerate of nature.

Even though the scientific community remains skeptical, sightings such as the one in Colorado keep people wondering and discussing. Whether it was a bear, an imposter, or something else entirely, the mystery persists.

While Logan Kirk and his team are getting ready to head back to the location of the sighting, the question remains: Has Bigfoot at last been seen on camera — or is it simply another installment in one of North America's longest-running legends?